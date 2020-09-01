The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust has moved from offices on Brunswick’s Maine Street to Brunswick Landing at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station. The new location is at 179 Neptune Drive, formerly the Navy’s non-commissioned officer’s club.

The new location places the land trust near Neptune Woods, Kate Furbish Preserve a branch of the Bath Area YMCA and the Town Rec Department.

“Because we are now in the Landing community — where there are residences and businesses — and because we are adjacent to recreation lands, people are going to be able to more easily use our office space as a resource. We’d like to offer things like a library of guidebooks, guided outings, and maybe one day trailhead restrooms,” said Nikkilee Cataldo, the trust’s director of programs, in a statement.

The new facility has a large deck, shared meeting rooms, parking and outdoor spaces. The Cathance River Education Alliance has already moved into the adjacent office space.

“We’re looking forward to the space being shared with partners in our work,” said Angela Twitchell, executive director of the trust. “Having CREA and other organizations right next door is exciting because it will allow us to all do more collaborative work together.”

The trust credited developer Tom Wright for helping make the transition possible, as well as a grant from Jane’s Trust, a charitable organization.

“Our hope is that the Landing will become more of a central part of the community of Brunswick and the region as time moves forward,” said Twitchell. “And we’re excited to be a part of that. As an organization, we’re looking forward to the opportunities, new connections, and partnerships that the Landing will offer.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: