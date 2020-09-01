Brunswick Executive Airport and Wiscasset Airport have received grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Brunswick Executive Airport received $119,500 to seal runway pavement and joints.
Wiscasset Airport received $75,161 to conduct an airport wildlife hazard assessment and install new perimeter fencing.
The grants are part of a $1.2 billion package of airport safety and infrastructure grants through the FAA distributed to 405 airports across the U.S.
