Vote Biden

The upcoming presidential election is vital. We are in the worst epidemic in 100 years. We are in the worst economy since the Great Depression. We are seeing civil rights clashes like we have not seen since the 1960s. And we are witnessing climate change on a scale not seen in recorded history.

It’s time to fight the Covid-19 pandemic with every tool at our disposal. We need a president who will promote the public health practices of wearing masks, physical distancing, testing, and contact tracing. We need a president who will respect and follow the advice of the nation’s experts in epidemiology, medicine, and pharmaceuticals. We need Joe Biden.

It’s time to fight this recession with every tool at our disposal. In the short run, we need another massive Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. In the long run, we need federal investment in infrastructure projects on a scale we haven’t seen since the 1930s. We need Joe Biden.

It’s time to address the underlying causes of civil unrest, such as poverty, systemic racism, police brutality, and mass incarceration. We need creative federal leadership — not armed federal agents. We need jobs that provide living wages. We need Joe Biden.

It’s time to fight against climate change with every tool at our disposal. We can’t ignore, deny, or fight the facts. We need to accept the facts and look for scientific, technological, and lifestyle solutions. We need Joe Biden.

Hugh Maynard,

Bath

Vote McCreight

As a new resident and voter in Maine, I wanted to meet my local representative to the Maine legislature. Wow! Am I impressed by Jay McCreight!

Already Jay has proved to me how much she cares about her constituents in Harpswell, Northeast Brunswick and West Bath. I’ve seen how knowledgeable she is about the issues and how well respected she is locally and by her peers in Augusta. But more than that, I’ve personally experienced her responsiveness, action and resourcefulness.

Jay’s website, www.McCreightforMaine.com, lists just some of her accomplishments. To quote another satisfied constituent, “she cares, she listens, she acts.” She certainly does! Jay has my vote in November.

Linda Sage,

Harpswell

