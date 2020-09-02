The purpose of a newspaper is to publish the news and present credible opinions on different issues. Throughout the years that I have read Leonard Pitts’ column, I’ve never come to the conclusion that he had voiced “tirades against white people” or disrespect for law enforcement.

Clearly, as a Black man, he presents arguments when he believes there are violations of public trust, be they police, politicians or other authority figures.

Mr. Pitts is the voice that challenges us with a different perspective. For those of us who do not suffer the daily indignation of racial bias, he articulates and allows us to view life with a different lens.

Does he write with passion? Yes, but with factual arguments. Does he make me uncomfortable occasionally? Yes, but as a means to be challenged and perhaps reconsider an opinion. He writes from the perspective of a population that experiences chronic discrimination with regard to housing, medical care, loans, legal system, etc.

I don’t always agree with Mr. Pitts and I suspect that’s his expectation. He writes for an audience of diverse backgrounds, not for a narrow select group.

Mr. Pitts holds accountable those who abuse their authority, be they politician, police or others.

Though details of Mr. Blake’s shooting are still lagging, how does shooting someone in the back – seven times – seem like a judicious use of policing?

Thank you Mr. Pitts. You are the voice that compels us to consider a different view.

Rob Boudewijn

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: