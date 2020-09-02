Allen Lewis Corliss 1962 – 2020 FREEPORT – Allen Lewis Corliss, 58, of Freeport, passed away at his parents’ home on Saturday morning, August 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Allen was born in Portland and resided in Freeport his entire life. He attended school in Freeport. The latter part of his life he was disabled, but prior to that he had worked at Eastland Shoe and had other jobs in construction. Allen is survived by his parents, Lewis and Jacqueline Crone Corliss; sisters, Vicki Gerow, Cori Branch, Shelly Donahue and brother, Kirk Corliss of Freeport. Although Allen never had any children of his own he loved them dearly. He is survived by six nieces, two nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. Despite the hard times Allen had and his battle with cancer he always had a positive outlook and loved life. He was the most caring person and would help anyone without them even asking all they would have to do is mention something they needed. Especially with his family, they were the most important to him and he always tried to take care of them right to the end. Allen always had to keep busy. He loved old westerns, fishing, going to yard sales, flea markets, tinkering and fixing cars and outdoor equipment, visiting family and friends. He was a very social person and would always strike up a conversation or speak to anyone that he came in contact with. His face would always light up with his big blue eyes and crackerjack smile. He will be missed….. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Allen’s online memorial and to offer condolences.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous