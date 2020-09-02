CASCO – Mel “Papa” Cottle Jr., 54, passed away on August 28, 2020 doing what he loved. He was born in Portland on August 2, 1966, the son of Melvin F. Sr. and Nellie (Gardner) Cottle.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Cottle.

A celebration of life will be held, 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5 at the family home, 29 Terrace Lane, Casco, ME 04015.

To express condolences and to participate in Mel’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Wounded Warrior Project

P.O. Box 758516,

Topeka, KS 66675-8516

