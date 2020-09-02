G. Graham Govoni 1943 – 2020 BATH – On Thursday, August 27, 2020, G. Graham Govoni (known as Graham), passed away peacefully with family by his side, at the age of 77. He was a loving husband, proud father of two children and friend to many. He was predeceased by his parents; son Gregory; and brother, David. He is survived by his wife Barbara Faith Govoni; daughter, Elizabeth Hardy and her husband Thomas, daughter-in-law Jennifer Govoni; and two grandchildren, Savannah Govoni and Sydney Govoni. Graham was born in Winchester, Mass. to Virginia L. Govoni and George L. Govoni. He was raised on Upper Mystic Lake; attended St. Sebastian’s Catholic School in Needham and later The University of Notre Dame in South Bend. He proudly built his home in Woolwich and lived there for 47 years. In his earlier years, he enjoyed snowmobiling and camping. He was fortunate to travel extensively while growing up and his passion for travel extended into his adult life. One of his favorite destinations was the Grand Canyon and he travelled there many times. Graham was a loyal follower of Notre Dame Football. He would joke about being an extra in the movie Rudy. He attended the game in South Bend in 1992 against Boston College when they filmed the famous final scene. He retired in 2007 after spending 40 years working for Bath Iron Works as a Cost Analyst. Graham loved his work and was respected for his elaborate spreadsheets. In 2001, Graham met and later married his wife Barbara. They enjoyed listening to music and taking yearly trips to explore and visit her family in Australia. They loved visiting Ayers Rock and enjoying the spiritual nature of the area. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home in Bath at 1 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, at 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish, 155 Washington St, Winchester, MA 01890. In accordance with CDC guidelines for Covid-19, attendees are required to wear a mask and social distance. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

