SOUTH PORTLAND – Richard J. Feeney, 86, of Preble Street died peacefully on August 27, 2020 at Maine Medical Center.

Richard was born in Portland on May 2, 1934, the son of the late Daniel E. and Catherine M. (Connolly) Feeney. He graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of 1952 and then earned his associate degree in business management from the University of Michigan.

On July 4, 1960, Richard married Nancy King at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westbrook. Together they shared 44 years of marriage.

Richard worked at Palmer Supply Company on Commercial Street for many years before going to work for Wolverine Brass Supply until his retirement in 1982. Unable to remain idle after retirement he worked as a driver for Napa Auto Parts for several years.

In his spare time, Richard enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Purpoodock Country Club and Willow Dale Golf Club for many years. He enjoyed gardening, camping and hiking and was an avid reader of history novels, especially anything involving the Civil War. He was a member of the South Portland Lions Club and served as a County Commissioner in Cumberland County from 2000-2011.

Richard was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Feeney in 2004; a son, Peter Feeney in 1999; four brothers, Daniel Feeney, James Feeney, Fr. John Feeney, and Francis Feeney.

He is survived by two sons, Gregory M. Feeney of Westbrook and Daniel E. and his wife, Jeanne Feeney of Old Orchard Beach; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at 10 a,m, at Old Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. For the safety of all members attending and following state mandated guidelines, everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Richard’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Richard’s memory to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.

