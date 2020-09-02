Mid Coast-Parkview Health welcomes new chief medical officer

Mid Coast-Parkview Health has welcomed Christopher Bowe, MD, as its new chief medical officer and vice president for medical administration. As chief medical officer, Bowe is responsible for the clinical supervision and quality of care provided by all providers across the Mid Coast-Parkview Health system, including Mid Coast Hospital, Mid Coast Medical Group, Mid Coast Senior Health and CHANS Home Health & Hospice.

He transitioned from St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, where he held the role of chief medical officer for the past five years and formerly worked as the chief of emergency medicine.

“In addition to his regular duties supervising all clinical care across Mid Coast-Parkview Health, Dr. Bowe has been an invaluable addition to our organization during these unprecedented times,” said Lois Skillings, president of Mid Coast-Parkview Health. “He has proven to be an exceptional leader and colleague during the COVID-19 pandemic, and kept our medical staff fully prepared and apprised of updates throughout.”

Recognition

Verrill partner Roger A. Clement Jr. was recognized in the inaugural 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Bankruptcy and Restructuring Lawyers for excellence in his practice.

Clement focuses his practice on advising business enterprises and tax-exempt organizations. Honorees were selected from across the country through submissions, journalistic research and editorial vetting from a board of attorney peers and clients. In related news, nearly 80 Verrill attorneys were recognized as “Best Lawyers” by Best Lawyers 2021, including 12 attorneys named “Lawyer of the Year,” a distinguished recognition for only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area. Among those ranked from the firm, 14 were recognized as “Ones to Watch,” which recognizes extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for fewer than 10 years.

Hires, promotions, appointments

CEI in Brunswick recently hired five new professionals to join their accounting, lending and business advice teams: Molly Gerencer, loan and investment officer; Mary Cay Harrington, fund accountant; Grace Mo-Phillips, business advisor; John Michael Nadeau, senior accountant; and Nikki Yanok, associate loan and investment officer.

Yarmouth Community Center receives $150K grant

The Yarmouth Community Center is closer to reality. The Cumberland County Development Block Grant Program has awarded YCC a grant of $150,000 that will support renovations and upgrading of the first floor of the Masonic Hall at 20 Mill St. before the end of 2020. YCC board member/architect Janet Hansen is working with local project engineer Dale Akeley, the Masons and the town of Yarmouth to plan the project. The goal is to make the first floor handicapped accessible, code compliant, comfortable and inviting. Aging in Place, Yarmouth Community Services and YCC programs will share the renovated space and will join Meals on Wheels, Masonic bean suppers and other community events at the location.

YCC’s work continues in planning the addition of a new building adjacent to and connected with the Masonic Hall first floor. The new building is expected to include a spacious multi-generational and multi-functional meeting place, a community kitchen, storage for medical loan equipment, the Yarmouth Community Food Pantry, offices and meeting rooms for community organizations, plus a reception area for folks to gather and enjoy a complimentary hot drink.

“This is a critical time for nonprofits in Yarmouth. The unique collaboration among YCC, the Masons, and the town to provide social service needs will pay huge dividends for the residents in the future,” said Horace Horton, YCC co-chair.

Granted

AmeriCorps is awarding $217,000 to Greater Portland Council of Governments to develop community resiliency as a strategy for coping with short-term disasters and long-term strain, such as population shifts and economic downturn. The three project focus areas are: broadband, digital services technology transit access sustainability and health and equity planning.

