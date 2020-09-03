Election Day coming

Absentee ballot applications for the Nov. 3 election are available in person at Buxton Town Hall at 185 Portland Road, by calling Town Hall or by making a request online at maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl.

Absentee ballots are expected to be available by Oct. 3 for mailing out to voters by and for in-person absentee voting at Town Hall, according to Town Clerk John Myers.

A secure drop-off mail slot is available to the right side of Town Hall’s front doors as an option for returning absentee ballots.

For additional election help, call the Myers’ office at 929-6171.

