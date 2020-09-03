KENNEBUNK – Lorraine Patricia Begin, 88, of Kennebunk, formerly of Scarborough, passed away on the morning of August 30, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1932, to parents Napolean and Jane Cyr in Rumford.

Lorraine and her family moved from Rumford to Portland when she was about 8 years old, and she graduated from Portland High School. She married her husband, Leo, and they went on to have two sons. She worked for many years as a lunch lady in the cafeteria for Westbrook schools. Her family has many cherished memories with Lorraine generously preparing and hosting holiday dinners, annual Easter dress shopping, strawberry picking, card and board games; all of which she won every game. Lorraine and her husband loved to spend time in their beautifully nourished gardens in their back yard.

When the boys where young, Lorraine would spend many nights dancing them to sleep. Her family will hold these memories close to their hearts and find comfort knowing that their loving, strong, selfless family matriarch is reunited with her beloved husband and her son, Bruce.

Lorraine leaves a legacy behind of her son, Dale Begin; four grandsons, Tom Begin, Nick Begin, Patrick Begin and Michael Begin; one granddaughter, Rachel Begin; three great-grandsons, Timothy Leo McCormack, Jeremiah Cimolonski, and Chandler Begin; one great-grand daughter, Olivia Begin. She also leaves behind two mothers to her grandchildren, Nancy Begin and Paula Fournier. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo in 1987; and her son, Bruce Begin in 2011.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Hyacinth Cemetery at a later date. To express condolences or to participate in Lorraine’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

