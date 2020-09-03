Laundry installs sanitizing system

Several city officials were on hand Aug. 24 as Moonlight Cleaners, 823 Main St., showed off its recently installed automatic sanitizing system, which uses ozone.

“This San-O-Wash system kills most bacteria, viruses and household germs, eliminates odors providing users with the cleanest washing machines, and the cleanest, softer, and freshest laundry possible,” Tom and Cindy Tobiassen, who own the laundry, said in a press release. “Cindy and I want our customers to know their laundry and our washers are sanitized.”

Tobiassen said 2020 has become a challenging year because of the coronavirus and sanitization is more important than ever.

Library friends book sale

The Friends of Walker Memorial Library is organizing a small book sale in front of the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19.

Masks will required for browsing through the books.

Books bundles also are for sale online. Visit walkerfriends.org/book-sale/ and see if there is something you might like. It’s $5 a bundle, and you can email [email protected] about how to pick up your purchases.

Food pantry open

Westbrook Food Pantry will continue to be open for curbside pickup only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays monthly at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

In November, the pantry will be open the second and fourth Tuesdays because of the election.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: