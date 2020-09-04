Vote Lewis

While on the Select Board in Bowdoinham I had the pleasure to serve alongside Peter Lewis. Peter joined the Board in 2014 and It quickly became apparent Peter had a passion for serving his community and preserving the small-town way of life in Bowdoinham.

For six years, Peter has been a champion of the people, balancing the municipal budget and property taxes, ensuring delivery of essential services, and remaining focused on enhancing Bowdoinham’s infrastructure with high-speed Internet. In 2019, Peter led the Select Board to obtain a ConnectME grant which enabled expansion of broadband access in Bowdoinham, without spending taxpayer money.

I know that when elected to the Legislature, Peter will continue to focus on controlling rising property tax, responsible spending, and improving Maine’s infrastructure. Peter will bring desperately needed common sense to the Legislature, the common sense necessary to recover from the budget shortfall the 130th Legislature will soon face. I will be voting for Peter Lewis in November. I encourage my neighbors in Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Richmond to vote for Peter Lewis.

Brian Hobart,

Bowdoinham

Vote Tepler

Topsham voters have the opportunity this November to reelect our outstanding representative to Augusta, Denise Tepler. Denise is a refreshingly positive antidote to the snarling ideological noise that continues to reach our ears from around the country.

Denise works hard to preserve Maine’s greatest resource, our land, lakes and sea environment. She votes to support seniors, especially senior housing. As Chair of the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee, her key issues include making healthcare more affordable, tax fairness, and economic security for Maine citizens. She has also served on the Appropriations and Taxation Committees, and she is endorsed by the AFL-CIO. A former Topsham school board member, she fights for public education and better schools. She sponsored a bill in the legislature to restore full school revenue to the towns, and thus lower our property taxes. Denise Tepler always keeps us informed, responds quickly to constituent inquiries, and appears often at local events, including our farmers market, where I have chatted with her on numerous occasions. Above all, Denise is a sensible representative who works across the aisle to get things done. She is a listener, and a doer, of compassion and vision. We need her in Augusta, now more than ever. Robert C. Williams,

Topsham

