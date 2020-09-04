Secretary of State Matt Dunlap will be the featured speaker at the Sept. 10 Tri-Town Dems virtual picnic. Secretary Dunlap will speak on the latest information on voting in Maine. He will be followed by a representative of the Maine Democratic Party’s Voter Protection department and candidates for the Maine Legislature. The picnic will feature virtual contests. To attend the virtual picni, register in advance using the following address: tinyurl.com/TriTownDems.

