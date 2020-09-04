NORTHPORT – Rodney Earl Morgan, 77, of Northport, went to be with his parents and our heavenly Father on August 27, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Gardiner on Dec. 28, 1942 to Elmore and Leona (Malaney) Morgan.Rodney enjoyed travel, hiked across the country and spent his winters in Florida. He liked talking with his bottle customers, spending time with family and buying scratch-off tickets. If anyone needed a handyman, he was there to help with only a pack of smokes and a chat in return.Rodney’s work included Common Wealth in Lewiston, Augusta Supply, Hallowell Shoe, Etonic Shoe in Richmond, Sloshberg Clothing in Gardiner, Bookers Drug Store in Randolph and spent the last 25 years working at his family redemption centers.He was predeceased by both parents. Survivors include his siblings Ronnie Morgan and wife Carol, Lynda Moreshead and husband Herb, Tony Morgan and wife Sally; his life-long friend, Roberta Morgan; his children Robert Morgan, Sherry and husband Ron Dodge Jr.; grandchildren Justin Dodge, Miranda Dodge, Nathan Morgan, Brandon Morgan; and his great-granddaughter Hera Dodge.Services will be announced at at later time. Donations may be sent to:Robert Morgan for Pinetree Camp PO BOX 803 Rockport ME 04856

