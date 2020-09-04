SACO – Harold Lawrence Young, “Ted,” retired Rear Admiral U.S. Navy, died September 1, 2020 in Saco, Maine at the age of 91.

Born in Plymouth, Massachusetts on July 19, 1929, to Margaret (White) and Ralph Young, Ted became enamored with the Navy as a teenager, deciding it would be his career. He was in his third and final year at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, when he received the news that he had been accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy, fulfilling his personal dream. Ted graduated from Mass Maritime in 1950 and continued on to the USNA, where he graduated in 1954. He then began an accomplished Navy career, including Shipyard Commander at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Vice Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command.

In addition to his work for the Navy, Ted was proud of his family. He met his wife, Alice Dugan, while classmates at Plymouth High School in Plymouth, MA. Ted and Alice were married during “June Week” at the USNA, and their honeymoon was a cross-country trip to San Diego, California, for Ted’s first assignment as Engineer aboard the destroyer USS Twining (DD 540), from 1954 to 1957. His first child, Mark, was born the day after Ted left for a six-month deployment. In 1957, they returned to the East Coast, where Ted attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, graduating with the degrees of Naval Engineer and Masters of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. In 1960, he attended submarine school and qualified in submarines while serving as Gunnery Officer aboard USS Trumpetfish (SS 425).

Like most military families, Ted and Alice moved frequently with their family, for varied naval duty stations. One exception was their time in Norfolk, Virginia. Here, while his family lived in the same house, Ted served in five different Navy positions, including an overseas tour in Vietnam (1972 – 1973), where he was Senior Advisor for the Vietnam Naval Shipyard in Saigon. Ted and his family fondly remember their ten years there, enjoying a rare opportunity for a Navy family to put down roots. This time also afforded Ted the opportunity to become involved in the local community, including coaching his sons in youth sports.

He and Alice returned to their beloved New England in August 1976, where he served at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, initially as Production Officer then, in 1978, Shipyard Commander. Ted’s management style was close and personable; he enjoyed riding his bicycle down to the drydocks, to talk to the workers and check on the submarine repairs. While he went on to positions of even greater responsibility, he often referred to this time as the pinnacle of his career.

Promoted to Rear Admiral, Ted served as Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Groton, Connecticut, overseeing the construction of nuclear powered attack and Trident ballistic missile submarines, including the 1st Trident, Ohio (SSBN 726). Here, he received his first of two Distinguished Service Medals, the Navy’s highest non-combat award, for major contributions to the design and construction of the Ohio and Los Angeles classes of nuclear powered submarines. Ted’s last assignment was in Washington, DC, where he served as Vice Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command and, additionally, Chief Engineer of the Navy, from 1983-1988.

In 1982, Ted received an Honorary Doctorate’s degree in Public Administration from Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He was highly-decorated, including twice receiving the Distinguished Service Medal, twice receiving the Legion of Merit, and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Ted and Alice retired to beautiful Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where they taught Sunday school at Holy Family Catholic Church, enjoyed bike riding and long walks, swimming in the ocean, and entertaining family and friends. Ted and Alice traveled internationally, visiting, among other countries, Australia, Greece, Ireland, and Spain. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by bringing their children to Italy, and they also made a pilgrimage to Fatima, Portugal. In 2014, due to failing health, they moved to Saco, Maine to be closer to family. Ted and Alice were married 64 years; Alice died in 2018.

Ted was hard-working, patriotic, determined, intelligent, and athletic. He loved music, the Boston Red Sox, and a good laugh. He was a devoted husband and a caring father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He delighted in family celebrations; he especially loved to hold the babies. He lived a full and good life, and he will be much missed.

Ted is survived by his brother, Barrie W. Young (Ann) of Plymouth, MA, and five children, Mark L. Young (Susan) of Saco, ME, David M. Young (Monica) of Greenland, NH, Maureen Young Ingram (Tony) of Silver Spring, MD, Harold L. Young, Jr. “Sonny” (Suzanne) of Bethesda, MD, and Ralph F. Young (Kristen) of Franklin, MA. He leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Home Instead and Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco, Maine, for their compassionate care in Ted’s final years.

Admiral Young will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date. To view his memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Massachusetts Maritime Academy (www.maritime.edu/give) or Holy Family Catholic Church (www.holyfamilyhhi.org).

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous