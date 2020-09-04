Esther Hope Pass 1926 – 2020 BERWICK – Esther Hope (Anderson) Pass, 93, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Esther was born in Dedham, Mass. on Oct. 14, 1926. Her parents, Stephen and Hope (Kelsey) Anderson had five children. Esther was the second child and the older of two girls. Her father passed away in 1984, and her mother in 1997 at the age of 102. She spent much of her childhood in Brunswick and early years of marriage in California. She married Ralph S. Pass in Durham, Jan. 8, 1950, and both lived in Castro Valley, Calif. where three sons and two daughters were born. In December of 1958, she moved with her family to Norwalk, Conn. where her remaining three sons and one daughter were born. In 1993, after 35 years, during which all her children had grown up and moved to different parts of the US. Next she and her husband sold their Norwalk home and moved to Berwick. Esther attended grade school in Brunswick at the Browns Corner School, and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1944. She attended the Kingdom Bible Class in New Boston, N.H. for five years before her marriage to Ralph. While living in Portland, Esther, along with others, helped to produce the 1951 edition of the Kingdom songbook Warrior Songs. In 1977, she completed a course of nursing, became registered as a licensed practical nurse, and she worked for a number of years providing in-home private care. She maintained her license as an LPN for many years, even after she had ceased regular work. Esther was a very devoted mother, and she had her hands full raising nine children. She kept a diary from 1954 to 1973, chronicling daily events in the lives of her children. Her husband Ralph assembled her diary into a book, and Mom fittingly named the book, “Nine”! She was very pleased and referred to it as “her book.” Esther had many hobbies over the years. Among them were gardening, raising African violets, reading, organ and piano playing, and needlework. She was a lifelong reader of the Bible. She corresponded with a nice cursive handwriting, and for a great many years, Esther faithfully remembered her children and grandchildren with a card and a small monetary gift for birthdays. Esther was a member of Shiloh Chapel during her growing up years, Hope Church while living in Norwalk, Conn. and Eliot Baptist Church while in Berwick. Esther was predeceased by her husband Ralph S. Pass; her son, Richard C. Pass; and two brothers, Philip Anderson and Bertram Anderson. Esther is survived by five sons who are the following, Arthur A. and his wife Rossana of North Berwick, Curtis R. and his wife Janice of Durham, Ronald I. of California, Dennis S. and his wife Kristi of McDonough, Ga., and Daniel G. and his wife Parimala of Stockbridge, Ga. She has three daughters, Joyce E. Pass of Peabody, Mass., Carolyn Fae Aldrich and her husband Andrew of North Berwick, and Monica E. Judd and her husband Ted of Saginaw, Mich.; her brother, Paul Anderson and sister, Jean Sandford of New Boston, N.H. Esther has 29 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to a graveside service scheduled for Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. in the East Durham Cemetery. Attendees are asked to arrive with face coverings and observe social distancing. For anyone who needs, masks and hand sanitizer will be made available. The cemetery is located to the right of the entrance drive to Shiloh Chapel, Durham, with Pastor Ronald Parker officiating. Due to COVID-19 limitations placed on gatherings by the State of Maine there will be no service in the chapel. The reception that follows must be limited to immediate family members. Arrangements are in the care of Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Flowers should be sent to Brackett Funeral Home (not to Shiloh Chapel). For those unable to attend, condolences to the family and remembrances expressed at http://www.brackettfuneralhome.com. A slide show has been prepared by her son-in-law Ted Jud and can be viewed at the below link. http://microtek-inc.com/Esther/Esther_Hope_Pass.html

