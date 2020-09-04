Michael R. Dyroff 1951 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Michael R. Dyroff, 68, of Twin Pond Road died Thursday August 27, 2020 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Cornwall, N.Y. Oct. 3, 1951, the son of Robert and Bernice Myslow Dyroff. He attended Sacred Heart School in Highland Falls and was a 1969 graduate of James O’Neill High School. Michael received a degree in Pharmacy from Northeastern University in 1974. On June 30, 1984, he married Janet E. Yahn in a ceremony at their home overlooking beautiful Nequasset Lake in Woolwich. Michael worked for 32 years as a Pharmacist in Maine and New York until retiring in 2012. He also enjoyed a 10-year period of employment at Bath Iron Works, where he worked as a carpenter apprentice launching ships from the “ways” into the Kennebec River. He worked as a contract negotiator until his retirement in 1989. For the last six years of his retirement he worked at Lowe’s in Brunswick and Lee Auto in Topsham. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and being with his family. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge BPOE #934 in Bath. Michael was a kind and gentle man to be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, son, sibling and friend to all. Surviving is his wife Janet; his beloved daughter, Lindsay Hope; his mother, Bernice of Ft. Montgomery, N.Y.; four brothers, Richard, Tom and his wife Linda, Matt and his wife Hillary, and Chris and his wife Danielle, a sister, Mary and her husband Tim; and 11 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Robert. Due to his wishes and Covid-19 there will be no service, a private memorial will be held at the discretion of the family. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Bath Elks Lodge P.O. Box 334 Bath, ME 04530-0334 or an organization of your choice. Memorial donations may be made to the Bath Elks Lodge P.O. Box 334 Bath, ME 04530-0334 or an organization of your choice.

