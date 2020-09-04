SCARBOROUGH – Roland Joseph Grenier, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1942, the son of Joseph and Zelma Gloria (Silverstone) Grenier.

Roland attended Attleboro schools, K-12, graduating in 1960. He graduated from Bryant University (1968) and Roger Williams University. He was a Navy veteran.

Roland spent his career in Supply Chain Management. He was very active in the Purchasing Managers Association of Rhode Island (PMARI), where he earned his CPM, received several leadership and service awards, and held several offices, including president (1999-2000).

He was involved with Boy Scouts and was a coach for Attleboro Little League and Soccer.

Roland enjoyed traveling, reading, home repairs and renovations, spending time on the beach, and wintering in Tucson, Arizona.

He is survived by: his wife, Joanne (Hunt) Grenier; children, Karen and spouse, Caroline Cloutier of Keene, New Hampshire, Debrah and Carl Howes of Hudson, New Hampshire, Elizabeth Dennehy of Attleboro, Massachusetts, and David Grenier of Providence, Rhode Island; seven grandchildren, Ian Howes, Fionna Howes, Thomas Cloutier, Gretchen Cloutier, Katherine Dennehy, Ryan Dennehy, and Alison Dennehy; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: