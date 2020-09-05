I was appalled by Marc A. Thiessen’s column: “Postal Plot is the biggest made-up flap since Russiagate” (Aug. 21).
Despite the fact that President Trump has stated repeatedly that he is against voting by mail and feels that it favors Democrats, and that it will lead to massive fraud for which he provides no evidence, we are asked to believe that voting by mail will be catastrophic. This ignores that many states have voted by mail without serious incident for years. Mr. Thiessen also ignores the recent politicization of the U.S. Postal Service that has been pretty blatant.
He also fails to mention that while the president himself has not been directly connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election, many in his administration have, and several have been convicted of illegal activities. In fact, the evidence of Russian interference in our 2016 election is overwhelming.
He also fails to mention voter suppression, especially of minorities, which is a serious problem.
All eligible voters should be provided a safe and convenient way to vote. This is vital to a democracy and should be of concern to all of us regardless of political affiliation.
Nancy Barber
Bath
