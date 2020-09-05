The Another View guest editorial suggesting the Press Herald “overstates” the student loan crisis just proves that there is a crisis. The author states that students should pay no more than $22,000 for a four-year degree. If they do so, they can easily repay their loans.
The problem is, that’s impossible for most people. Take, for instance, a family earning the median household income in Maine, $55,600. In-state tuition at a state school is usually the cheapest option. At UMaine, the net price calculator states that an in-state student with an after-tax income between $40,000 and $49,000 will, on average, be asked to pay, after grants and loans, $15,768 for one year. That’s over $63,000 for a four-year degree.
There are a small number of exceptional students who will be offered scholarships allowing them to pay no more than $22,000 for a four-year degree. But there are far more smart, capable, but not exceptional, students who would benefit – and benefit our economy – by getting a college degree, but who will find their most cost effective option is UMaine Orono at $63,000.
The definition of a student loan crisis is being told to avoid a debt problem, find a college that costs $22,000 for a four-year degree and discovering the lowest cost option is three times that amount.
Sigrid Olson
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: McCreight should be re-elected to Maine House
-
Columns
Commentary: Double voting trick would disrupt the counting process
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: COVID has given us a world without dancing
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine voters should listen to Lisa Savage
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: College debt crisis is not overstated
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.