BOYLSTON, Mass. – Our perfect little angel, Julien Lukas Boucher, beloved infant son of Lukas and Kelly (Lavin) Boucher of Boylston, Mass., went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born on July 10, 2020. Although his journey was short, Julien touched the hearts of so many people. In addition to his parents, Julien leaves his loving and adoring family, his furry, four-legged brother Leo; his maternal grandparents, Kevin and Mary Ann (Fortunato) Lavin of Holden, Mass., paternal grandparents, Timothy and Karen (Reeve) Boucher of Buxton; paternal great-grandparents, Henry and Gail Reeve of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Robert and Patricia Poitras of Westbrook. Julien also leaves several aunts and uncles, Nicole and Richard Tomanek of Hudson, Mass., Elyse Lavin of Las Vegas, and Lindsay and Brian Goriss of Standish. He will be missed by his five cousins, Brylee, Chandler, Cole, Brycen, and Kyle.Upon his arrival to heaven, Julien was welcomed into the loving arms of his great-grandparents, Rocco and Mary Fortunato, William and Dora Lavin, and Adrien Boucher. Julien was the strongest, bravest boy. He survived seven weeks and five days of life, surpassing all odds and medical expectations, to spend more time with his parents. He loved books and music, the gentle touch of his father’s hands, and the sweet sound of his mother’s voice. Julien’s family will always remember his big, beautiful eyes, his nine tiny fingers and ten tiny toes, and his tenacious spirit. His family is unbelievably proud of him. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital, UMASS Memorial Medical Center, and Boston Children’s Hospital for their incredible care provided to Julien and his family. Friends and family may gather with the Boucher family on Monday, Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street. COVID restrictions include masks and social distancing. Live streaming will be available at http://www.mercadantefuneral.com. His funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Road. His burial will follow at St John’s Cemetery.Julien’s family is in awe of the love, support, and prayers that they have received during this time. Thank you. In lieu of flowers,donations in Julien’s name can be made to theBoston Children’s HospitalNICU and CICU.

