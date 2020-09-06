SACO – Tonya Lynn Marie Tirey Cianchette, 45, of Saco, died during an ocean cleanup scuba dive trip near Portsmouth, N.H. on August 30, 2020. Tonya was born on Feb. 22, 1975, in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada to Lucy Tirey Lariviere (Ray) and Timothy N. Tirey (Haden), the oldest (and bossiest) of five children.

She attended several schools in Sarnia and Houston, Texas, and is a graduate of Troy State University, in Troy, Ala. At Troy, Tonya earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and was awarded the prestigious national “Broadcast Journalist of the Year” award in both her sophomore and junior years.

Tonya was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, John and Anne Chrapko of Sarnia, and her paternal grandparents, Cliff Tirey of Tuckerman, Ark. and Bobbie McElfresh of Houston.

She is survived by her beloved children, John Aaron (14) and Luke William (10); her parents, Lucy Lariviere of Sarnia, Ontario, and Tim Tirey, of Monroeville, Ala.; her siblings, John Ryan and Melissa Anne (sister and bestie) of Sarnia, Peyton Michael of Newport, R.I., Lillian Haden, of Monroeville, Ala.; and her former husband, Aaron Cianchette, of Windham. Tonya also leaves a host of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends scattered all over the world.

Tonya was passionate about keeping our planet clean and was physically involved in this endeavor. She was also passionate about politics. Actually, Tonya was passionate about life, enjoying snow skiing, biking, hiking, diving, and any social gathering.

And anyone who knew her knew that Tonya loved traveling. She had visited many places in Mexico, as well as the Dominican Republic—where she lived with her parents for a year or so as a tween—and many other Caribbean islands.

A solo trip to Thailand provided one of her greatest adventures as she backpacked around the country with like-minded volunteers, working with an elephant rescue team—yet another passion of hers. Tonya was living her best life, wide open, with joy and unbounded energy.

At this time, no date has been set for a service.

To express condolences or to participate in Tonya’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

The family requests that any donations in memory of Tonya be made to:

Maine Lab Rescue

10 Tamarack Ln

Windham, ME 04062

Or online http://www.mainelabrescue.com/donate.

