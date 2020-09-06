BRUNSWICK – Kathleen M. Boynton, 75, of Willow Grove Road, formerly of Boston (Dorchester) Mass., died on Sept. 2, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. Kathleen was born in Boston on Dec. 16, 1944, the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen Troy. Kathleen attended St. Gregory’s School and received a bachelor’s degree from Boston State College in 1966. On Nov. 23, 1968, Kathleen married her beloved Fred W. Boynton Jr.

Kathleen was a lifelong educator; she was a teacher in the Brunswick Maine School system and at Saint John’s Catholic School for almost 40 years; Kathleen also served on the MSAD 75 and Saint John’s Catholic School Boards.

Kathleen enjoyed many activities, such as gardening, swimming and volunteering. She was a member of the Topsham Garden Club, the Willow Grove landscaping committee, the Bath YMCA and volunteered as a Bath Senior Center board member and a St. John’s Parish eucharistic minister.

Kathleen was most passionate about her treasured possessions, which were her family, faith and friends. Kathleen’s life was selflessly centered around her dedication to her family; her family’s health and happiness were of paramount importance to her and this was magnified later in life with her love and commitment to her grandchildren, Kaleigh and Allison.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Fred Wesley Boynton Jr. of Brunswick; her daughter, Denise Ann Boynton of Topsham; her son, Jonathan Boynton, daughter-in-law Laura and granddaughters Kaleigh and Allison, all of Milton, Mass.; her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and John Cummings of Norwell, Mass., her sister-in-law, Patricia Boynton of Bristol; and nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, social distancing and masks are required. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

All Saints Parish

132 McKeen Street

Brunswick, ME 04011 https://allsaintsbrunswick.weshareonline.org/

