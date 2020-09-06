GRAY – Marie B. Wilson, 90, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at her son’s home in Gray.

Marie was born in Portland to Barbara (Washwell) and Stephen Diluna on July 24, 1930. She graduated from Deering High School in 1948.

Shortly after her marriage to Donald Wilson in 1949 they moved to Cape Elizabeth. After the marriage ended in 1964 Marie was left to raise her five young children and a niece on her own. Marie went to work at Fairchild Semiconductor, leaving after 25 years to care for her mother who had suffered a stroke.

Marie is preceded in death by her mother in 1996; a daughter, Donna Gorham in 2020 and a son, Michael in 1981.

Marie is survived by her son, Chris and his wife Anne of Gray, her daughter, Maureen and husband Richard McCallum of Portland and Vero Beach, Fla., daughter, Janis and husband Neil Santorella of Scituate, Mass.; her niece, Linda Pilkin and husband Leonard Pilara of Redwood City, Calif. She will also be missed by her 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

No obituary would be complete on Marie without mentioning the love she had for all her animals over the years, and especially Lily who was by her side when she passed.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Portland at I0 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Burial will follow at Cavalry Cemetery in South Portland. Please visit http://www.athutchins.com to view Marie’s Tribute Page or to sign her online guestbook.

