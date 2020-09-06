PORTLAND – Martin A. Tillman, 53, passed away peacefully with Olivia “Liv” by his side on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1966 in Mobile, Ala., the son of Jimmie Reynolds. He was raised in Mobile and attended school there graduating from Rain High School.

Martin attended Southeast School of Technology and worked for many years at Texas Instruments. His work with Texas Instruments brought him to Maine where he lived for the last 23 years.

Martin enjoyed playing golf, pool, baseball, and football. He was a huge fan of Auburn University Sports “War Eagle”.

He is survived by his mother, Jimmie Reynolds; one daughter, Abigail Tillman, two brothers, Michael Tillman, and Mark Tillman. He is also survived by his loving partner, Olivia True.

A memorial service will be held at a later date information for the service will be posted on Martin’s online obituary at http://www.athutchins.com. Memories and condolences can also be left for the family.

