YUMA, Ariz. – Tom H. Snow, 69, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. Born May 1, 1951, in Scarborough, to John H. Snow and Yvonne (Snow) McKenzie.

A lifelong Scarborough resident, he was an avid NASCAR fan and loved music. He grew up working in his father’s filling stations in Dunstan with his brother. Over the years he worked in various industries as a mechanic including rubbish removal, commercial fishing, industrial cleaning, and asbestos removal. You frequently found Tom driving a car needing work, which he could fix, but would rather fix someone else’s. He was known by many as the type to give the shirt off his back.

Throughout his life he made several friends and felt blessed to have known and stayed connected to close friends: Lee Leavitt, Vaux Sisk, Gwen Davis, and Richard Erickson. He enjoyed watching NASCAR on the weekends and always had plenty of food for all. He welcomed anyone to watch with him so long as you did not talk during it. Over the years he went to several tracks and loved to “tag the rookies” with a yellow stripe.

He is survived by his daughter, Erica S. Downs and husband Tim of Scarborough, son, James Snow of Saco; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; mother of his children, Kaye Snow; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, stepmother (Ruth Snow), mother, stepfather (Bob McKenzie); and brother, Peter Snow.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 76 Scarborough on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Scarborough Historical Society http://www.scarborough

historicalsociety.org

