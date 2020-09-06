WESTBROOK – Jean A. Barry, 89, of Westbrook passed away at her home on August 30, 2020. She was born in Westbrook on Sept. 12, 1930, to her parents, W. Kenneth and Lottie Smith.

Jean grew up in Westbrook and was educated locally. After graduating, she married her husband Robert. Jean worked at S.D. Warren paper mill, retiring in 1990 after 40 years of working in many different departments there.

Jean and her husband were avid travelers; they went on countless cruises together to the Caribbean Islands and Aruba. The two of them were often out on road trips, taking long drives to the Amish villages of Pennsylvania and northern Maine to spend time in their cabin.

She developed a great love for ceramics; she often would sell her work at craft fairs. She was a very talented painter as well. Jean was a woman of deep faith and was a very active member of Warren Congregational Church.

One of Jean’s favorite things to do was spending time with her girlfriends going shopping and having lunch dates. \She was a very feisty, fun, and kind-hearted woman who will be missed by many.

Jean is survived by her sister, Octavia Trzenska; niece, Sandra, and her husband Dale Perry, and nephew, Ken Pelton; great-niece, Jennifer, and her husband Jim Lombardo; great-nephew, Stephen Perry, and his significant other, Becky King; great-great-nieces, Kerri Dubendris, and her significant other, Kalyn Credle, and Kayla Perry, great-great-nephews, Joseph Perry and Alex Maxwell; and her great-great-great-niece, Kinsley Credle.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Barry; her parents; sister, Virginia Pelton; brother-in-law, Roman Trzenska; and her nephews, Jim Pelton and David Trzenska.

A private burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery.

To express condolences or to participate in Jean’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jean’s name to the charity of your choosing.

