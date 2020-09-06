FALMOUTH, Mass. – Edward Riley, 75, a former resident of Boothbay Harbor and Pocasset, Mass. passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the Atria in Falmouth after a brief illness. He was born and remained an only child in Syracuse, N.Y. to Phillip Riley and Mary Rose (Coleman) Riley. He was then raised in Malone, N.Y. He was married to his true love, Michele (Travers) Riley for 47 years.

Edward Riley was a graduate of MIT in 1967 and then continued on to receive his master;s degree in electrical engineering. Edward was employed at General Electric in Lynn, Mass. for 10 years and then started his own business in the manufacture of sterilization trays in Auburn and also in Switzerland. He maintained this successful business for many years up until his retirement in the spring of 2008.

Edward enjoyed biking, skiing, boating and amateur radio. He also took pleasure in carving half model wooden boats to sell. His boating trips took him throughout the state of Maine and all around the Cape and Islands. Edward loved to travel to Switzerland and Europe. Edward was quiet by nature and enjoyed reading many adventure related books. Time spent with his beloved dog Sam was never enough as he was enthralled by her many antics and bubbly personality.

He is survived by his wife, Michele; and his brother-in-law, Gordon Travers of Venice, Fla.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, 46 Jones Road, Falmouth, Mass.

For online guestbook & obituary, please visit http://www.ccgfuneralhome.com.

Contributions can be made to

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute

86 Water Street,

Woods Hole, MA 02543

and/or

Massachusetts Institute of Technology,

Memorial Gifts Office,

600 Memorial Dr. W98-500

Cambridge, MA 02139

