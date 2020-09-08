WASHINGTON, D.C. – Maricel Lopez Hahn passed away at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on August 30, 2020, at the age of 72. Her death was due to complications related to Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) diagnosed in 2006.

Maricel was predeceased by her brothers, Rosendo and Peter Lopez, and by her sister, Ami Lopez Lizares, all of whom lived in Bacolod City, in the Philippines.

Maricel is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey William Hahn, of 48 years. They married in East Coventry, Pa. on Dec. 26, 1972.

Maricel is lovingly remembered by her son, Peter Hahn, and his wife, Anne, and by two grandchildren, Olivia, and Matthew. She is also remembered by her brother, Jerry Lopez, and by her sister, Maravic Lopez Lacson, who also live in Bacolod City.

Maricel was born in Bacolod City in the province of Negros Occidental, in the Philippines to Apeles Lopez and Nieves Gaston Lopez. She graduated from Casanova Catholic School for Girls in 1965 and went on to earn a B.A. from Maryknoll College in Manila in 1968. She earned a master’s degree in Education at Duke University in 1970 and studied at Columbia University in 1971-72 while working at the United Nations. Starting in 1973, Maricel worked as a teacher in the Radnor Township School District in Pennsylvania. She continued in that position, teaching elementary and middle school children, until she retired in 2006. During this time, Maricel was active in the Radnor Township Educational Association (RTEA). She was elected more than once as president of the Teacher’s Union.

In addition to her activities in the school district, Maricel enjoyed travelling extensively with her husband, Jeff, joining him for semesters as a visiting professor in Moscow, Hokkaido, Japan, and the University of California (Berkeley). She was also active politically, serving as a committee person and Judge of Elections in Radnor.

At their summer home on Chebeague Island in Casco Bay, Maricel enjoyed sailing with her family and playing Mahjong with friends. More than anything, she enjoyed playing with her grandchildren which became easier to do when she and Jeff moved in to live in Washington, D.C., with their son and daughter-in-law.

A memorial service is planned and will be held in Radnor Township, Pa. in the fall of this year or possibly in spring, 2021. A second memorial gathering will be held later in the year on Chebeague Island. It is not possible to specify an exact date or time due to the uncertainties surrounding public gatherings caused by the current pandemic. Further notice will be published as details become available.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic in Westchester County,

New York at:

Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic, Inc.

10 Pinesbridge Road

Ossining, NY 10562

