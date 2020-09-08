SOUTH PORTLAND – Romeo “Sonny” Carrier, 83, of South Portland, peacefully passed away at his home on Sept. 3, 2020.

Sonny was born in Portland, to Antoinette and Romeo Carrier on May 22, 1937. He grew up in Portland and attended local schools. He then served in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, Sonny worked as a Conductor for the Maine Central Railroad.

Spending time with family and friends and making them laugh brought Sonny great joy. His presence filled a room and his booming voice could always be found at the center of a crowd.

His sense of humor and practical jokes will be remembered and will bring laughs to those who loved him for years to come.

Sonny loved going to Becky’s Diner at 4 a.m. daily for breakfast, socializing, and shenanigans with his ‘extended family’ there.

Sonny was an avid fisherman. Some of our fondest memories are boating and fishing with him. He loved going to Martha’s Vineyard for his annual fishing trip in the fall with his close friends.

He had such a kind heart and was always willing to help anyone who needed it, or at least bring a smile to their face, especially children. He always carried a pocketful of quarters to magically pull one from a child’s ear. The laughs and amazed little faces just warmed his heart.

For those of us who were fortunate enough to be his family or friends, we all know how deep his love and commitment was to us all, and he will be in our hearts forever.

Sonny was preceded in death by both parents; and his brothers, Leo, Ray and wife Noreen, and Don.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shelagh; daughters, Roxanne and husband Scott, and Darlene and husband Jim; sisters, Vickie and husband John, and Marie and husband Terry, brother, John and wife Connie; brother-in-law, Rene; grandchildren, Dan and partner Jess, Steve and wife Karin; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Gracie, and Colin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, who he also held dear.

Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of life ceremony will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m., and will be streamed live on Facebook for those who would like to attend virtually. To express condolences and participate in Sonny’s online Facebook tribute, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Hobbs-Funeral-Home-Live-Stream-107223071049916/live_videos/.

Sonny’s family would like to thank our angels on earth from Northern Lights Hospice and South Portland Pinnacles Nursing Home. You gave us such wonderful guidance, support and loving care through this difficult time. For that we will be forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Research Hospital would be appreciated: StJude.Org/Donate.

