BRUNSWICK – Corey Marshall Wilcox, 37, a beloved husband, son, brother and friend passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, August 30, 2020. Born in Portland, April 3,1983, he was the son of Marshall and Nancy Grace (Durr) Wilcox.

Corey grew up in Brewer, a graduate of Brewer High School in 2001, he attended Husson University where he earned an associate’s degree. In 2011, he married Megan Thibodeau and they made their home in Portland with their rescue dog, Betty, before moving to Brunswick in 2018.

Corey was committed to the Maine food and beverage industry where he served as a waiter, restaurant manager, and a craft beer and wine account executive. As the son of outdoor enthusiasts, he had a passion for camping, hiking, and snowboarding. An avid sports fan, Corey enjoyed playing golf, watching the Patriots and even served as an announcer at local area schools. Corey touched the lives of so many with his kind heart and tireless work ethic.

Corey is survived by his wife, Megan Wilcox of Brunswick; his father, Marshall Wilcox; sister, Candice Wilcox and her companion Adam Hartman all of Brewer; his in-laws, John and Deirdre (McCarty) Thibodeau of Rockland; sister-in-law, Katie Thibodeau and Charles Sechrest of Portland; his grandparents; aunts, uncles; cousins; and friends. Corey was predeceased by his mother, Nancy Grace Wilcox.

Corey will be lovingly remembered by his colleagues at Vacationland Distributors of Westbrook.

In acknowledgment of the health concerns presented by the pandemic, a celebration of Corey’s life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence with Corey’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.

Those who wish to remember Corey in a special way may make gifts in his memory to either,

METAvivor,

1783 Forest Dr., #184

Annapolis, MD 21401,

in support of metastatic breast cancer research, support and awareness or the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

