WESTBROOK – Cynthia L. Stiles passed away on Sept. 2, 2020 at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1940 in Jamaica Plain, N.Y. to George and Marcia (Turner) Loeffler. The family moved to Gorham in 1945 where she attended schools.Cynthia worked in the restaurant business for many years. She worked at Vallee’ Steakhouse, Coyne’s Restaurant, the Village Cafe and Verillo’s all for several years. Most recently she worked at Profenno’s Restaurant for nearly 25 years.Cynthia was an avid gardener both inside and out. She was known in the neighborhood as “the flower lady “. She was also very artistic and creative.She was predeceased by her parents; her children Michael, Susan and Sally; and her brother John Loeffler. She had also just lost her beloved chocolate lab Olive.She leaves behind her daughter Cindy Barr and her husband Tom; her sister Georgeanne Stiles Hanscom; grandsons Thomas Barr lll and his partner Meg Stanley, Michael Barr and Justin Barr. Also her great-grandchildren Thomas Barr lV, Stanley Barr and Jack Barr; and many nieces and nephews.A private burial service will be held at a later date in Forest City Cemetery in South Portland where she will be interred with her children. To express condolences or to participate in Cynthia’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

