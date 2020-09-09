PORTLAND – Judith Alice Madigan, 78 of Portland, passed away on August 14, 2020. She died after a long illness from heart failure. In her last years, she was a resident of Canco Woods Retirement Community, where she enjoyed fantastic caregivers and made many new friends. Judy was a friend of Bill Wilson for over 45 years. She counseled countless fellow travelers and is predeceased by her sponsor, Margaret Jefferson.

Judith was born in Portland in 1941 to Dr. John and Alice Madigan.

She is the second eldest of seven children, J. David Madigan of Falmouth, Mary Madigan Dinan, deceased, Daniel G. Madigan of Helena, Mont., Joan Madigan Casey of Clayton, N.C., Dr. Stephen M. Madigan of Falmouth, and her youngest brother and godson, Peter T. Madigan of Alexandria, Va. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Judith is a 1959 graduate of the Saint Joseph’s Academy in Portland. Following her graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C. where she excelled in a 30-year career in retail. She was a long-time employee of the Woodward and Lothrop Department Store, rising to the position of store management. Judy was a devoted friend to the Monastery of the Precious Blood and the Salvation Army. Over the past 45 years, she has lived by the principles of the 12 Steps and took comfort in her faith in the risen Lord.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Old Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland.

To view Judith’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine,

277 Cumberland Ave.

Portland, Maine

