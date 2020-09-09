SCARBOROUGH – Gary Kimball died at home in Scarborough, on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born on Feb. 22, 1942, to Forest W. and F. Georgia (Worrell) Kimball, in Manchester, N.H.

He grew up in New London, N.H. and met his future wife, Grace Baumann from Warner, N.H., through a mutual friend. Gary graduated from New London (N.H.) High School, joined the U.S. Army, and while stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., he and Gracie welcomed a daughter, Dawn. He earned the rank of Sergeant and after an honorable discharge, they moved back to New Hampshire where he worked with his brother-in-law at Plimpton Well Drilling. In 1966 the family moved to Maine, so he could help his father manage Kimball Apartments in Portland, settling first in Cape Elizabeth, and later, Scarborough.

Gary loved flying and worked as a flight instructor, charter pilot and line pilot. He and a partner owned and operated the All-Weather Flight School and Piper dealership at the Portland Jetport. After retiring from aviation, he turned his teaching skills toward truck driving instruction until his eventual retirement in 2004. In his free time he was a voracious reader, provided daytime care for his grandson, enjoyed woodworking in his home shop, and working with Gracie on their gardens.

Gary is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Robert and John Sargent, and sister, Iris Haskell.

He is survived by his wife, Grace; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Paul Wheeler and grandson, Jonathan Wheeler; brother, Forest N. Kimball, sister Janice Plimpton; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scarborough Public Library https://www.scarborough

library.org/donate

or to a charitable organization of your choice.

Guest Book