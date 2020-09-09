OGUNQUIT – Norma Florence Miller, 93, formerly of Ogunquit, died peacefully Friday morning, Sept. 4, 2020 at Bridges by Epoch in Pembroke, Mass. She was born in Ogunquit on Sept. 6, 1926, eldest daughter of Walter Perkins and Eleatha Lee (Beane) Littlefield.

Norma was educated locally, graduating from Wells High School in 1943. She then obtained her Nursing Aid Certificate and served with the visiting nurses.

Norma married her childhood sweetheart, John Francis Miller, and they enjoyed 71 amazing years together until his death in 2017. Norma was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Norma always put others first and was extremely generous. Creating a wonderful and loving homelife for her family was her top priority.

Norma and John were life long-time members of Ogunquit Baptist Church. Norma taught Sunday School, served on numerous committees and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. She also enjoyed antiques, gardening, driving back roads with John and reading a good book.

In addition to her loving husband John F. Miller, she is predeceased by her two sons, Brian Miller and John (Captain Jack) Miller; and by her sister, Merriam Colbath.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Cheryl M. Broderick of Marshfield, Mass.; her grandson, John Broderick and wife Nancy of Norwell, Mass., her granddaughters, Brianne Miller -Tomasini and husband Michael, and Jenny Miller, all of Kennebunk; her great-grandchildren, Jack, William, and Katherine Broderick, Bryan Tomasini, and Riley Miller.

In view of COVID-19 concerns, services are private.

