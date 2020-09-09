BUXTON – Philip “Gunnar” R. Thomas, 75, longtime City of Portland Public Works employee, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020 after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Thomas; children, Kevin Thomas and his wife Lisa of Buxton and Lisa Huertas and her husband Todd of Limington; grandchildren, Chelsea, Morgan, and Alexis; and great-grandchildren, Chandler and Alexander.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Sept. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Old West Baldwin Cemetery.

Please be mindful of reopening restrictions and distancing. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

