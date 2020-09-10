Mary Ferris Bangs 1921 – 2020 ORR’S ISLAND – Mary Bangs, 98, passed away Sept. 7, 2020 at the Waterford Assisted Living Community, Virginia Beach, Va. Mary was born in Jersey City, NJ on Oct. 18, 1921, the daughter of Harold and Ethel Ferris. The family moved to Orr’s Island in 1923 and operated The Ferris Lodge. Mary attended the island school, graduated from Brunswick High School and went on to the University of Massachusetts, receiving an Associate’s Degree from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture. Mary was most proud of her work with the Women’s Emergency Farm Service of Maine during WWII. This organization of young women took the place of the male farm workers who were overseas fighting in the war. She helped to promote and recruit for the W.E.F.S. throughout the state of Maine. She worked on farms in Gray and Fairfield and owned and operated Bayberry Gardens. Mary married Robert B. Bangs on July 16, 1946. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; and siblings Garwood, Katherine, Isabel (Trudy), and Stuart. She is survived by her children Mary-Edwina (Mundy), George, Ruth, and Jonathan. Also seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. No service scheduled at this time. A celebration of Mary’s life will be at a later date on her beloved Orr’s Island, Maine. Please remember Mary with donations to the: Orr’s-Bailey Fire Department or: Orr’s Island Library or: Meals on Wheels

