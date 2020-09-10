SOUTH PORTLAND – Gilbert L.Gray Jr., 60, passed away with his loving mother at his side on September 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.

Gilbert was born in Portland, Maine, on February 9, 1960, to Gilbert L.Gray and Bettilou Dyer Gray. Gilbert lived his entire life in South Portland, attending South Portland schools. He worked in the restaurant business for a variety of establishments. The happiest years of his life were spent with his wife Andrea Pevarnek Gray. With Andrea, he created beautiful gardens and raised a fun troop of Sheltie dogs and rescue cats.

Gilbert was predeceased by his father and beloved wife. He is survived by his mother, Bettilou Gray and her partner Gary Grant, his sister, Gayle (Donavon) Pfeiffer, his brother Mickey (Connie) Gray, his nieces, Shannon (Vic) Grant and Emily Gray, a nephew, Matthew Gray, a grandniece, Shayla Grant and his cat, Indy.

Following Gilbert’s wishes, there will be no ceremonies. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Gilbert’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

If you are so inclined please make a donation to the Animal Shelter or Rescue of your choosing in Gilbert’s memory.

