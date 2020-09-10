Scott Alan Hawkes 1958 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Scott Alan Hawkes, 62, of Brunswick, a North Bath Native, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 surrounded by loving family after losing his battle with cancer. Scott was born in Bath July 28, 1958. He was one of seven children. He was predeceased by his parents Edward Hawkes and Marjorie (Rogers) Hawkes. Scott is survived by his sons, Brian Hawkes and Scott E. Hawkes and daughter Lisa Crosby; brothers, Mark Hawkes and Gary Hawkes, sisters, Karen Hawkes, Suzanne Misner, Beth Ann Hawkes and predeceased by his brother Kevin Hawkes. Scott had seven grandchildren and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. A special mention to Scott’s former wife, mother of his sons, Dianne Campbell. Scott was a career clam digger, fisherman and held many other fishing licenses over the years. Scott enjoyed being on the water, life outdoors, hunting and fishing with family and friends. Also, enjoyed his “occasional” beer. The Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at son Brian’s home on 171 Lunt Road Brunswick, ME 04011. Arrive between 1:30 – 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: CHANS Home Health & Hospice of Brunswick

