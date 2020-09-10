Sept. 13, 1995

The Heimlich maneuver John Lemieux learned in the Army saved his 3-year-old chow dog Roxy last week. Roxy’s gasps for breath and her rolled-up eyes made it clear to Lemieux that Roxy, who had been chewing on a steak bone, was in trouble. It took three attempts but finally, out of her mouth popped the bone. Lemieux and his wife Susan live in Westbrook. He served 16 years in the Army.

The City Council on Monday passed up its last chance to halt the sale of Westbrook City Hall, but stalled on the purchase of the York insurance building while four other choices for a permanent City Hall are studied. The sites to be looked at include the old high school and the city-owned Scates Block, where a new facility would be built.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Sept. 14, 1960, that enrollment in Gorham schools increased by 100 with 59 additional students at the high school. There are 39 tuition students from Cornish. Westbrook’s Paul Twomey, 18, had signed up with the Navy and was training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center.

Ronald W. Shepard, 47, a lifelong resident, became Gorham’s acting police chief Friday and will be a candidate for the permanent appointment. Chief Edward Tolan resigned last month to take the chief’s job in Falmouth. Shepard has been on the Gorham force since 1972.

In an about-face last week, the Gorham Town Council approved leasing for $1 a year the historic Frederick Robie School in Little Falls to the Gorham Parent-Teacher Association for a youth center. The PTA will be responsible for repairs.

Walter and Dawn Lewis of Westbrook enjoyed a three-week European trip this summer, a 50th anniversary gift from their children and grandchildren. They were married June 9, 1945, at the Westbrook Congregational Church.

Sept. 14, 2005

Although a majority of voters opposed a council vote in August that merged Gorham’s emergency dispatching services with Cumberland County’s, a referendum Monday fell 487 votes short of the number required for a valid election. Gorham voters cast 959 yes votes to 796 no votes, but the 1,758-vote total didn’t meet the required 2,245 votes necessary for a valid referendum. A yes vote was to overturn the decision to merge.

The Maine Turnpike Authority may reverse its decision last month to keep one lane of the Stroudwater Street bridge open during reconstruction. Portland officials have expressed concern that keeping one lane open for 18 months would cause more traffic problems than closing the bridge for a year. Westbrook officials got the authority to change its original plan to close the bridge.

U.S. Rep. Tom Allen announced that Dana and Leslie Kelly of Westbrook have been chosen as Congressional Angels in Adoption and will be recognized at a national ceremony in Washington, D.C., Sept. 13. The Kellys are adoptive and foster parents for seven children and have two biological children.

Polly Smith of Gorham is pushing for clean roads in town while pushing a baby buggy. She has combined cleaning up litter daily along four Gorham roads this summer while giving her great-grandson, Joey Lamoin, a ride. Smith is a familiar figure to motorists and residents along Brackett, Day and Longfellow roads and Libby Avenue. “I get two bags of garbage every trip,” she said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: