For the win

Book sales on hold

The Fall Festival of Books and First Dibs for Kids book sales at the New Gloucester Public Library, normally held in early October, are on hold. The Friends of the New Gloucester Public Library advise patrons to watch for updated information.

Shop Local Passport update

The Shop Local Passport campaign, sponsored by the Gray New Gloucester Development Corporation, continues through Sept. 30. The goal for each shopper is to visit a minimum of 10 participating businesses and spend at least $25 at each of them. Information to verify the purchase is entered on the passport. Once a shopper returns their passport and the dated receipts from the qualifying purchases to the GNGDC, they will be entered into a drawing for a $500 cash prize.

Passports must be returned to the GNGDC at P.O. Box 843, Gray, ME 04039 by Oct. 5. Complete rules, an interactive map to the participating businesses and the downloadable passport can be found at gngdc.com/shop-local-passport.

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: