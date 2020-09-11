Main Street celebration

Bridgton celebrates the completion of the Upper Main Street Wastewater and Streetscape Project on Saturday, Sept. 12, starting with a ribbon cutting at Brookside Park (across from the Magic Lantern) at 4 p.m. A celebration concert featuring the music of the Maine Marimba Ensemble and G. Love & The Juice begins at 5 p.m. at the entrance to Pondicherry Park, off Depot Street. There will also be food trucks and the Tap House Bar will be open with limited seating. Everyone is invited and all events are free, but a $25 donation to benefit the Bridgton Rec Department Schooltime Day Care Program is encouraged. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed. For more information call Courtney Kemp at 803-9960 or email [email protected]

BCC fuel assistance

The Bridgton Community Center has assisted local families since 2007 by providing emergency fuel for those in need during the long Maine winter. In the 2019-20 season, 34 families were helped and in previous years up to 62 families benefited from this program. Funding comes from generous donations from the public and the BCC administers the program so there are no overhead costs –100% of donations go to support local households. This year the BCC hopes to raise at least $14,000 to provide fuel assistance. Donate online at bridgtoncommunitycenter.org or by sending a check to BCC Fuel Bank, Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St., Bridgton, ME 04009. To learn more about the program contact Carmen Lone at 647-3116 or [email protected]

New DAR chapter

A new chapter of the Maine State Organization of the Daughters of the American Revolution is being formed in Bridgton. A socially distanced gathering will be outside the Bridgton Public Library at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, to provide more information about the group. All are welcome to attend and learn how to find out if you have an ancestor who participated in the American Revolutionary War. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Masks for kids

The gift shop at the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity on Church Street (across from the library) is now selling all cotton masks for kids just in time for back to school. The masks are lined, include a filter and are reusable, washable and dryable. Cost is $10 each. Adult masks are also available. Come to the museum from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday to see the masks or email [email protected] to order one or for more information.

