Michael David Snow 1963 -2020 LAS VEGAS/THAILAND/BATH – Michael David Snow, 56, passed away August 25, 2020 at his West Bath home. Mike, aka Snowy or Snowman to his friends, was born in Bath in 1963 to David F. and Marcia A. (Stetson) Snow. He graduated from Morse High School in 1982 and Maine Maritime Academy in 1987 with a degree in Marine Engineering. Mike spent the next 33 years shipping around the world for several different companies but a trip from Long Beach to Honolulu changed his course when he was introduced to an amazing woman from Thailand, his wife of the past 16 years, Patchara, and one of his smartest decisions. Mike and Patchara spent 2019 living in San Diego while he helped on the build of the Matson ship Lurline, the largest combination container/roll on, roll off ship ever built in the United States and he was currently the Lurline’s Chief Engineer. While in San Diego they enjoyed attending many concerts and even had a gold tag that said “THE SNOWS” permanently applied to the bar at Donovan’s where they sat for dinner many nights during the week. Mike loved music. On one of his early trips shipping he taught himself to play the guitar and enjoyed playing with his colleagues to pass the time. He had a quick wit, loved golf with his friends (even though a golf club or two may have been sacrificed), old cars, a Royal Flush, pyrotechnics, sardines, the Unknown Comic, snowmobiling in Danforth, and his favorite cats, Clyde and Snickers. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his mother, Marcia A. Snow of West Bath; his wife, Patchara Snow of Las Vegas and Bangkok, Thailand, sister, Kathryn K. Rice and husband Mike of Bangor; niece, Katelyn I. Rice of Portland, nephew, Matthew D. Rice of Bangor; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His father, David F. Snow, passed away in November 2019. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to: Midcoast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

