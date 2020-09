OCOEE, Fla. – Peter Dennis Burbank, previously of Hiram, Maine, and most recently of Ocoee, Florida, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Orlando Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Florida, age 73. Full obituary to follow.

At Peters request services will be private. Arrangements, condolences, and donations entrusted to Banfield Funeral Home and Crematory of Winter Springs, Florida – http://www.banfieldfuneralhome.com

Guest Book

