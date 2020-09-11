SKOWHEGAN – Arthur E. Lowe, 74, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020, with the support of his dear caregiver, Connie Demon. He was born July 21, 1945 in Yarmouth, the son of Amos and Edith (Stowell) Lowe of North Yarmouth.

On August 25, 1985, Arthur married the love of his life, Jean Goudette Lowe. They made their home in Gray before buying a home in Monson. They enjoyed many things together including gardening and many other outdoor activities. They even built a beautiful greenhouse from a flat trailer up, which he took great pride in. Together, they sold Ames oil products and were yearly attendees of Maine state fairs, their favorite being Fryburg Fair.

Through the years, he worked many different jobs. He was a hard-working, happy-go-lucky man and will be missed by many

Arthur is survived by his niece, Betty Roy and husband Lawrence; sister, Arlene Lowe; many nieces, nephews; and dear friend, Terry Johnson. He was predeceased by his parents; beloved wife; three brothers, Robert, Richard and Norman; and two sisters, Ruth and Marion.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine, 04976.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Arthur and Jean’s memory to

EMMC Foundation,

PO Box 931,

Bangor ME 04402

or phone 973-5055

to support

Cancer Care of Maine.

