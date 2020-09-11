Riches donate big

On Aug. 24, the Windham Historical Society received a very special gift from two of its longtime members, Don and Janet Rich. The couple approached the society a couple of years ago with the idea of donating their beloved and beautifully restored original oil truck to the WHS. This truck made it possible for the Rich Oil Company to grow from a small business of 27 accounts to 7,000 at the time the business was sold.

While the society would have loved to keep the truck, as it is a part of Windham history, they also realized that they did not have a place to properly store and maintain it. With the Riches’ approval, they began looking for a buyer for the vehicle who could give it the tender loving care it needs and deserves. A long-established oil company in Massachusetts has agreed to purchase the truck for $20,000. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the WHS. The beautiful old oil truck will still be delivering, but in new and exciting ways.

Monthly senior luncheons

Beginning this month, Windham Parks & Recreation will offer seniors an opportunity to socialize at monthly senior luncheons. Local restaurants are providing the meals and seniors have the option of eating at the Town Hall gym, with entertainment provided, or picking up their meals curbside to go. The first luncheon is Friday, Sept. 18, and features food from The Elbow Room Bistro with entertainment by the Lighthouse Jubilees, who will perform gospel and golden oldie favorites. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with entertainment beginning at noon. The cost is $16 if you stay for the performance or $10 if you get your meal to go. Registration is required to participate. Call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 for more details.

Maine Maple Producers Weekend

The coronavirus put an end to Maine Maple Weekend back in March, but organizers are happy to report that the event is taking place this year Oct. 9-11. There are virtual components, such as a Maine maple recipe contest where participants can share their special concoctions using pure Maine maple products in the categories of beverage, entrees and dessert. There are also in-person experiences available at some of the state’s sugar houses.

“While the weekend of activities might look and feel a little different, we are confident we can provide the opportunity for people to safely celebrate pure Maine maple and support local producers. October is also perfect timing to raise awareness about the health benefits of maple products,” said Scott Dunn, president of the Maine Maple Producers Association.

For more information about the recipe contest and local producers participating in the Maine Maple Producers Weekend, visit mainemapleproducers.com.

Rollin’ down the river

Let Maine author Tim Coverly take you on a canoe ride down the Allagash River as he presents “The Allagash, New England’s Wild River” from 4-5 p.m. Sept. 22. This online presentation is a virtual tour of the 92-mile river with Coverly telling stories of lore, legends and some characters that he experienced during his time as a Maine park ranger. The program can be accessed through Windham Public Library’s Facebook page. For more information and details, contact Ray Marcotte at 892-1908 ext. 5.

