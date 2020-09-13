CAPE ELIZABETH – Seth M. White, 107, who resided at The Landing in Cape Elizabeth passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Mr. White was a longtime resident of Cape Elizabeth and the holder of the Boston Post Cane. He was born on Feb. 26, 1913, in Snowville, N.H., the son of the late Everett J. and Cora Berry White.

Mr. White graduated from Kennett High School in Conway, N.H., class of 1931. For several years, he worked with his father who specialized in restoring early American country houses in the area. During the Depression years, he worked for the Works Progress Administration in various locations in New Hampshire and in Boston, mostly in a managerial capacity. While working in Boston, he attended classes at Northeastern University, studying business administration. For several years prior to World War II, he was on the staff of the Extension Service of the University of New Hampshire, working under a federal grant.

During World War II, he worked as a special investigator for Dunn and Bradstreet, compiling basic financial and technical analyses of business enterprises for use by war contractors and governmental agencies. When the war ended, he continued to work for the company until Dec. 31, 1948, as a credit investigator covering the state of Maine.

As field manager of the Maine Publicity Bureau (now known as the Maine Tourism Association), he was a familiar figure throughout the state. After retirement, he served on its board of directors and on the executive committee. At the 1999 annual meeting of the Maine Tourism Association he was selected to be the recipient of its annual Hall of Fame award. He was also associated with the investment banking firm of H. M. Payson in Portland for six years.

After retiring in March 1975, he traveled extensively throughout Europe, Canada, Asia, South America, Africa and other parts of the world. He was also a collector of antique glassware and was a member of the National American Glass Club.

He was a 32nd Degree Mason. His memberships included the Hiram Lodge #180, F&AM, the Royal Arch Chapter #70 in South Portland, the Scottish Rite Bodies-Valley of Portland, the Portland Commandery, Kora Temple in Lewiston, and the Portland Council #4 R&SM.

He was also a member of the Maine Charitable Mechanics Association.

Throughout his life he enjoyed working with wood as well as assembling electronic and mechanical devices. As a youth, he rebuilt the carburetor of his car using parts provided in a kit. In the 1960s, he built a hi-fi system from component parts, and shortly before moving to The Landing, he fashioned a whimsical anemometer from ordinary kitchen items.

As long as he was able to move about freely, he loved to be outdoors, strolling in woods and along beaches. At The Landing he continued to enjoy such walks until a fall limited his ability to do so.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Bernice W. Parshley and Beulah Bailey; and his son, David H.F. White. His first wife, Elizabeth Fletcher of Claremont, N.H., died in February 1968. In 1971, he married Dorothy Barrett of Portland who died in April 1979. In July 1981, he married Barbara Snowman Chase who predeceased him in February 2019.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Mary White, by three stepdaughters, Catherine Barrett Lane of Portland, Mary Anne Mills of Saco, and Alexandra Chase Griswold of Cary, Ill.; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grand- children; as well as one niece.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth.

Because of COVID-19, a celebration of his life will be deferred until such time as his family and friends can meet together safely.

Seth’s family would like to thank the staff at The Landing (formerly Village Crossing) for the thoughtful care provided to him throughout the 11 years he was in residence, the staff of Northern Lights Home Care and Hospice, and Theresa’s Girls, who along with his physician, Robert J. Frazier, D.O., all of whom assured his comfort during the final months of his life.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous