HOLLIS – Robert Hyde Dennison Jr. passed away at home on Sept. 8, 2020, with his family by his side, after a brief illness. Born in Portland on June 6, 1936, the son of Robert and Ann Montefusco. Robert attended Portland schools before he enlisted in the United States Air Force for a proud 24 years.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road, Springvale with military honors. For the safety of all attendees and following state mandated guidelines, we ask you kindly to wear a mask. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton is respectfully handling the arrangements. Proudly providing service to our Veterans with honor.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s honor to the

Maine Cancer Foundation,

170 US Route 1, Suite 250,

Falmouth, ME 04105

https://mainecancer.org/donate-now

