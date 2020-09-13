FALMOUTH – Jane Shaw Kolkhorst, 97, of Portland, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020; her family was by her side.

Jane was born July 8, 1923 in Jersey City, N.J. to Harold Shaw and Helen MacKay Shaw. She shared the same birthday as her Dad, so this day was always quite special for her. Jane attended George School, a Quaker Boarding School in Pennsylvania, and then Connecticut College in New London, from which she graduated in 1944.

Jane met her future husband, Bernard Kolkhorst (U.S. Coast Guard Academy 1944), on a blind date; they were married in 1947, and moved to San Juan Puerto, Rico. Coast Guard life suited Jane well as she loved the excitement of living in different places, and for 20-plus years they moved frequently with their growing family. Monterey, Calif.; Kodiak, Alaska; and Portland were among her favorite “station” places. Once in Portland, the family settled at 25 Vaughan St. and Jane lived there for over 50 years. She also enjoyed spending summers at the family cottage on Long Lake in Bridgton, where she loved to canoe, listen for loons and sometimes sleep out under the stars.

A warm and exceptionally caring person, Jane was easy to talk to and could always laugh at herself. She was wonderfully wise about life, and taught her children kindness, honesty and integrity through her own example. She was very clever at making even the simplest things seem extraordinary, and was always planning little adventures.

Spending time with family was one of Jane’s greatest joys; gatherings for birthdays and holidays were always memorable. She filled the house with love and music, and spent untold hours with grandchildren reciting Winnie the Pooh poems; playing UNO on the porch; or running through the lines of a favorite song such as “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries”.

Jane loved to travel, and she and Barney took many trips in the U.S. and to Europe with friends. She wrote exceptionally well, and kept a detailed, often amusing, travel diary, which her children enjoyed reading to her in her later years. Her passion for nature, and birds in particular, rubbed off on all those around her. She enjoyed “birding” anywhere, even across the street in the Western Cemetery, and got the family very excited when she spotted anything a bit exotic.

Her family and friends will remember her well. She brought us great joy, and she will be forever in our hearts.

Jane was predeceased by her husband, Bernard; and son-in-law, Bill Ruddy. Her beloved daughter, Kathryn, passed away from leukemia on Sept. 10, 2020.

Jane is survived by children, Stephen and wife Mary Jo, Lawrence “Hank” and wife Sherry, Kristen and husband Chip; eight grandchildren, Chris, Alli, Anna, Elena, Andy, Sarah, Grant, Patrick; and nine great-grandchildren.

A private graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17. Arrangements are being handled by Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oceanview (Falmouth House, and Legacy Memory Care) and Compassus for their exceptional care. Your love and compassion for Jane were evident every day. We will be forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the

Maine Audubon Society at maineaudubon.org.

